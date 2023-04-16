On April 22 of every year Earth Day is celebrated to highlight the anniversary of the modern environmental movement and to remember the impact that individual decisions have on the livability and viability of the planet.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m., and while no-contact pickup services will be offered, to prevent traffic issues access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the Landfill site via the scalehouse.
The Recycling Park at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill is open seven days a week and offers customers the chance to drop off recyclable materials, and even old electronic waste.
The special distribution booth that will be set up on Earth Day will offer the following complimentary items:
- Fourteen-gallon recycling container - for larger recyclables, cardboard, magazines, and cereal boxes, it is great for the garage;
- Six-gallon recycling container with handle - ideal for recycling paper, cans, glass, and can easily fit underneath a sink or in a pantry due to its convenient size;
- Reusable shopping bag made from plastic bottles
- Countertop kitchen pail to help collect food waste and minimize odors until deposited into the outdoor organics container for service.
The free distributions will continue while supplies last and verification of customer status is required.
Any questions about this distribution event should be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 7270.