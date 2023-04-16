Distribution Event

Santa Maria Utilities Department is holding a special event on Earth Day, April 22, to distribute the following complimentary items:

  • Fourteen-gallon recycling container - for larger recyclables, cardboard, magazines, and cereal boxes, it is great for the garage;
  • Six-gallon recycling container with handle - ideal for recycling paper, cans, glass, and can easily fit underneath a sink or in a pantry due to its convenient size;
  • Reusable shopping bag made from plastic bottles; and
  • Countertop kitchen pail to help collect food waste and minimize odors until deposited into the outdoor organics container for service.
 Contributed, City of Santa Maria

On April 22 of every year Earth Day is celebrated to highlight the anniversary of the modern environmental movement and to remember the impact that individual decisions have on the livability and viability of the planet.

In celebration of Earth Day this year, the Santa Maria Utilities Department is hosting a special event at the Recycling Park located at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill, 2065 East Main Street, where Santa Maria customers can pickup household-friendly recycling containers.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m., and while no-contact pickup services will be offered, to prevent traffic issues access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the Landfill site via the scalehouse.

