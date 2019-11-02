Pianists Vijay Venkatesh and Eva Schaumkell will be the featured performers for the Lompoc Concert Association's second show of the 2019-20 season, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 7:30. Tickets will be available at the door for $25 for adults and $5 for students.
Venkatesh and Schaumkell have “enthralled audiences with their electric and captivating performances of classics, along with contemporary works and their own arrangements, since they formed Vieness Piano Duo at USC in 2017,” according to the Lompoc Concert Association.
You have free articles remaining.
“The duo’s intuition for conversation coupled with a commanding stage presence has made them in demand throughout the world,” read a portion of a release from the Lompoc Concert Association. “Both artists are international prize winners as soloists.”
During the Lompoc concert, the musicians are slated to perform works by Mozart, Schubert, Brahms and more.
For more information, visit www.LompocConcert.org or call 805-588-5971.