On May 5, 1930 the style of our nameplate changes to an almost Gothic style font with the ship now in the middle of the name. This is a style that seemingly goes back to a classic text based nameplate while maintaining the inclusion of the ship image.
The use of the simple text was changed in January 1949, when a new logo style nameplate appeared. This logo sees the return of the ship image, this time joined by a symbol of oil fields, farmland and cattle. The word 'daily' is also dropped.
Our nameplate would see its first real design change in more than a decade in February of 1960. The image of the ship, along with the oil fields, farms and cattle are gone and the nameplate is more closely aligned with the 'Missile Capital of the Free World' tagline. This logo would remain on the frontpage for 15 years.
In 1978, the Santa Maria Times undergoes a major design change that saw the addition of several sections and a change in the font used for articles. The nameplate is updated, and the ship image returns.
In 1984, the nameplate reverts to the simple text display. The ship images are gone again and story teasers have been added to the masthead above the nameplate. This name only nameplate design would remain in place, with some style changes and updates, for 25 years.
The February 18, 1988 edition of the Santa Maria Times shows the addition of the American flag, which would move behind the name or to the far corner while in use through the rest of the 80's and into the early 1990s.
In December of 1992 the nameplate changes from a linear style to a stacked display. This nameplate would stay in use for much of the 1990's, and would allow for teasers to display along side of it in the masthead.
In July of 1948 the ship is removed from it's position in the nameplate and the font is changes to a basic font that is similar to the one used during the first 20 years of the 1900's.
Santa_Maria_Times_Mon__Jan_3__1949_CLIPPED.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Aug_6__1958_CLIPPED.jpg
The logo style nameplate gets a slight update with the addition of 'Missile Capital of the Free World' tagline. The reference to Vandenberg Air Force Base would remain for 16 years.
Santa_Maria_Times_Mon__Feb_15__1960_CLIPPED.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Nov_7__1974_CLIPPED.jpg
The November 7, 1974 edition of the Santa Maria Times shows that the phrase 'Missile Capital of the Free World' has been dropped.
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Mar_15__1978_CLIPPED.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Mon__May_19__1975_CLIPPED.jpg
In May of 1975 the Santa Maria Times debuted a new nameplate that has updated imagery without a ship or reference to Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Jan_2__1980_CLIPPED.jpg
Much like previous versions this nameplate logo changes in size to accommodate the needs of the page. The logo would also switch between a dark on light and light on dark style.
Santa_Maria_Times_Mon__Feb_20__1984_CLIPPED.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Fri__Feb_19__1988_CLIPPED.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Dec_20__1992_CLIPPED.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Mon__Mar_15__1999_CLIPPED.jpg
With the end of the 90's and the transition to the 2000's our nameplate was updated again. Going back to a linear style and adding the 'A Pulitzer Community Newspaper' tagline to the masthead.
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Oct_24__2001_CLIPPED.jpg
The flag returns in October of 2001, gets some color in the later part of the decade and stays on the masthead until April of 2009.
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Apr_1__2009_CLIPPED.jpg
The April 1, 2009 edition shows that the font has changed but the basic shape is the same. The text style nameplate with the ship logo placed between the words 'Santa Maria' and 'Times'.
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__Oct_28__2010_CLIPPED.jpg
In October of 2010 the words 'Santa Maria' were stacked on top of each other and the ship moved right a bit. This is the first iteration of the shape of our current nameplate.
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__Jan_1__2013_CLIPPED.jpg
In January 2013 we began to use a full color masthead from time to time. Also shown is a circular 'button logo' for the ship image.
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__Jun_11__2014_CLIPPED.jpg
In 2014 our new nameplate made its debut with the ship now more prominent than in previous versions and including a reference to our history.
Through our near 140-year history of covering the Santa Maria Valley our newspaper has seen many changes. Some are more obvious than others, with the inclusion of photos making their way into the paper slowly through the decades and then moving to color images in later years.
Other changes have been made to make the paper easier to read, with larger and easier to read fonts, some made it easier to navigate with the development of segmented sections and clearer divisions between stories.
One of the most visible part of our paper is the nameplate, generally located in our masthead at the top of our frontpage, and later on our website. And that nameplate has seen many changes over the years. What started as a simple scripted logo across the top of the page, soon gave way to one that had more stylish script and even emboldened Gothic Script look.
We have been the 'Santa Maria Times', the 'Santa Maria Daily Times' and 'The Santa Maria Times' and the American Flag has stood at the top of our page multiple times.
During the mid-1900's the Santa Maria Times nameplate looked much different than it did today and highlighted the presence of then Camp Cooke, before it became Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1958, with the tagline "Missile Capital of the Free World" sitting atop a regional logo.
An image of a ship has also been part of our masthead during different periods of our history, first appearing in May of 1924 more than 42 years after our first edition. The ship stayed in our masthead in one way or another until February of 1960, when the masthead was changed to reflect the new prominence of VAFB and it's importance in the Cold War.
The ship was not represented in our logo for more than 18 years when it was brought back in the March 15, 1978 edition announcing a new look for the Times.
The new ship logo would be used in varying forms for the next 5 years, until it was replaced with a simple text centric masthead in February of 1984. A masthead that just featured our name would stay on the frontpage for 25 years before the ship would return in a smaller form in March of 2009.
That style would change over the next 12 years, with the ship moving left when 'Santa Maria' was stacked on top of itself, and eventually taking its current form in June of 2014.
