Through our near 140-year history of covering the Santa Maria Valley our newspaper has seen many changes.  Some are more obvious than others, with the inclusion of photos making their way into the paper slowly through the decades and then moving to color images in later years.

Other changes have been made to make the paper easier to read, with larger and easier to read fonts, some made it easier to navigate with the development of segmented sections and clearer divisions between stories.

One of the most visible part of our paper is the nameplate, generally located in our masthead at the top of our frontpage, and later on our website.  And that nameplate has seen many changes over the years. What started as a simple scripted logo across the top of the page, soon gave way to one that had more stylish script and even emboldened Gothic Script look.

We have been the 'Santa Maria Times', the 'Santa Maria Daily Times' and 'The Santa Maria Times' and the American Flag has stood at the top of our page multiple times.

During the mid-1900's the Santa Maria Times nameplate looked much different than it did today and highlighted the presence of then Camp Cooke, before it became Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1958, with the tagline "Missile Capital of the Free World" sitting atop a regional logo.

An image of a ship has also been part of our masthead during different periods of our history, first appearing in May of 1924 more than 42 years after our first edition.  The ship stayed in our masthead in one way or another until February of 1960,  when the masthead was changed to reflect the new prominence of VAFB and it's importance in the Cold War.

The ship was not represented in our logo for more than 18 years when it was brought back in the March 15, 1978 edition announcing a new look for the Times. 

The new ship logo would be used in varying forms for the next 5 years, until it was replaced with a simple text centric masthead in February of 1984. A masthead that just featured our name would stay on the frontpage for 25 years before the ship would return in a smaller form in March of 2009.  

That style would change over the next 12 years, with the ship moving left when 'Santa Maria' was stacked on top of itself, and eventually taking its current form in June of 2014. 

Full Collection of Nameplates 1889 - 2020

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

