Photo of dramatic rescue over Nojoqui Creek in 2012 featured in Verizon Super Bowl ad

Eliason's picture was used in the minute-long Verizon commercial titled “The Amazing Things 5G Won’t Do” advertising its wireless services. The commercial was narrated by actor Harrison Ford and included an unreleased Pearl Jam song.

It’s the latest in a series of commercials paid for by Verizon to air during a Super Bowl broadcast, according to Eliason. This year, the commercial's theme focused on first responders.

“It’s just a celebration of first responders and the sacrifices and dedication they have for their job," Eliason said. "It really encapsulated the good work the folks at Santa Barbara County Fire Department do on a daily basis."

Verizon reached out to Eliason to use the photo, which he captured while on assignment for the Santa Barbara News-Press during a day off from his firefighting duties. Since the photo is owned by the News-Press, Eliason had to work out an arrangement with management for permission to air the image.

Groves also gave her blessing for the photo to be used, he said.

In return, Verizon donated $1,500 toward the installation of a 1,000-gallon water tank to the Fire Department's Firehawk helicopter.