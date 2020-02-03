Photo of dramatic rescue over Nojoqui Creek in 2012 featured in Verizon Super Bowl ad

A dramatic Santa Barbara County rescue captured in a photograph in 2012 was featured in a commercial that aired during Sunday's Super Bowl, and yielded a $1,500 donation to the county Fire Department.
The picture, taken by county Fire spokesman Mike Eliason, depicts firefighters rescuing a frightened woman trapped inside a crumpled automobile as it hangs precariously over the side of the Nojoqui Creek bridge following a collision along Highway 101.
The collision, which occurred on Jan. 12, 2012, when a BMW sedan was rear-ended by a semi-truck, which plunged over the side of the bridge and into the creek, killing the driver.
After heroic efforts from first responders and passersby including Navy SeaBees who had a giant forklift with them, the BMW’s three occupants — 40-year-old Kelli Groves and her 10-year-old and 10-week-old daughters — were extricated one by one from the vehicle and sustained only moderate injuries, Eliason said.
Eliason's picture was used in the minute-long Verizon commercial titled “The Amazing Things 5G Won’t Do” advertising its wireless services. The commercial was narrated by actor Harrison Ford and included an unreleased Pearl Jam song.
It’s the latest in a series of commercials paid for by Verizon to air during a Super Bowl broadcast, according to Eliason. This year, the commercial's theme focused on first responders.
“It’s just a celebration of first responders and the sacrifices and dedication they have for their job," Eliason said. "It really encapsulated the good work the folks at Santa Barbara County Fire Department do on a daily basis."
Verizon reached out to Eliason to use the photo, which he captured while on assignment for the Santa Barbara News-Press during a day off from his firefighting duties. Since the photo is owned by the News-Press, Eliason had to work out an arrangement with management for permission to air the image.
Groves also gave her blessing for the photo to be used, he said.
In return, Verizon donated $1,500 toward the installation of a 1,000-gallon water tank to the Fire Department's Firehawk helicopter.
The Firehawk, or Copter 964, is one of three helicopters used by the county’s Air Support Unit and one of two used to fight fires.
The money donated by Verizon is a small portion of the $1 million-plus needed to install the tank, a specialized piece of equipment that's manufactured in Colorado where the helicopter must fly in order to get the tank installed, according to Eliason.
Additionally, a modification of the landing gear — specifically, an extension of the main gear — is needed so it can accommodate the tank on the belly of the helicopter.
Until the tank is installed, Eliason said a 600-gallon “bambi” bucket is currently being used to transport water for firefighting purposes.
The aircraft is a former U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter acquired by the Fire Department in 2018, according to Santa Barbara nonprofit Direct Relief, which committed $400,000 to help cover the retrofit costs.
Previously, it was used as a medical transport helicopter and served two tours in Afghanistan.
Most recently, the helicopter flew to Alabama where it's in the process of receiving new avionics and a paint job, and should be back in a few weeks, Eliason said.