Phillips 66 donating $20K to local COVID-19 relief
Phillips 66 donating $20K to local COVID-19 relief

Phillips 66 refinery

Phillips 66, which operates the Santa Maria Refinery on the Nipomo Mesa, shown above, is contributing $20,000 to COVID-19 relief on the Central Coast.

 File photo

Phillips 66 officials said the company will contribute $20,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts within the Central Coast, providing support for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County specifically for the city of Santa Maria.

The funds will support 15 SAFE Food Net distributions in Santa Maria and thousands of home deliveries to seniors to help ensure safe access to nutritious groceries and fresh produce to maintain or regain their health throughout the crisis, a Phillips 66 spokesman said.

“The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone,” said Butch Lemos, Central Coast Area supervisor in Santa Maria. “This donation is critical to assist those in need during these difficult times.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

“These funds help support the great community where our employees both live and work,” he added. “We want to ensure our community knows that we are all in this together.”

The Santa Maria Refinery owned and operated by Phillips 66 on the Nipomo Mesa employs 140 full-time employees plus specialized contractors and maintains an office in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Refinery processes crude oil into a 'feedstock' for further refinement elsewehere, petroleum coke and sulfur that's used in fertilizer sold in Central Coast stores.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

