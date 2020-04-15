Phillips 66 donating $20K to local COVID-19 relief

×
Phillips 66, which operates the Santa Maria Refinery on the Nipomo Mesa, shown above, is contributing $20,000 to COVID-19 relief on the Central Coast.
File photo
Phillips 66 officials said the company will contribute $20,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts within the Central Coast, providing support for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County specifically for the city of Santa Maria.
The funds will support 15 SAFE Food Net distributions in Santa Maria and thousands of home deliveries to seniors to help ensure safe access to nutritious groceries and fresh produce to maintain or regain their health throughout the crisis, a Phillips 66 spokesman said.
“The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone,” said Butch Lemos, Central Coast Area supervisor in Santa Maria. “This donation is critical to assist those in need during these difficult times.
“These funds help support the great community where our employees both live and work,” he added. “We want to ensure our community knows that we are all in this together.”
The Santa Maria Refinery owned and operated by Phillips 66 on the Nipomo Mesa employs 140 full-time employees plus specialized contractors and maintains an office in Santa Maria.
The Santa Maria Refinery processes crude oil into a 'feedstock' for further refinement elsewehere, petroleum coke and sulfur that's used in fertilizer sold in Central Coast stores.
Quarantine take out relief
A series of quarantine related signs for Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is posted on East Betteravia Road in Santa Maria on Tuesday.
Len Wood, Staff
041420 Hancock food 01.jpg
Cars line up for free, prebagged food as Hancock College President Kevin Walthers helps staff the distribution for community members Tuesday at the Santa Maria campus.
Len Wood, Staff
041420 Hancock food 02.jpg
A family in protective masks waits during Hancock College's distribution of free, prebagged food for community members Tuesday at the Santa Maria campus.
Len Wood, Staff
041420 Hancock food 03.jpg
Heidi Mendiola greets a dog in a car during Hancock College's distribution of free, prebagged food for community members Tuesday at the Santa Maria campus.
Len Wood, Staff
041420 Hancock food 04.jpg
A volunteer moves in more supplies during Hancock College's distribution of free prebagged food to community members Tuesday at the Santa Maria campus.
Len Wood, Staff
041420 Hancock food 05.jpg
Hancock College student Isaiah Urbano places a sack into a car during distribution of free, prebagged food for community members Tuesday at the Santa Maria campus.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 01.jpg
Lompoc High School's Claudia Terrones, Paul Bommersbach and his daughter, Amy Bommersbach, were behind an idea to honor the Braves' Class of 2020 by memorializing their names on the wall of the gym.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 02.jpg
Names of the 360 members of Lompoc High School's Class of 2020 are memorialized on the wall of the gym.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 03.jpg
The social media hashtag #NotForgotten and the names of the 360 members of Lompoc High School's Class of 2020 are memorialized on the wall of the gym.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Class of 2020 Lompoc 04.jpg
Names of the 360 members of Lompoc High School's Class of 2020 and #WeWillRise are memorialized on the wall of the gym.
Len Wood, Staff
041320Dominic Mendez 01.jpg
Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez finished fourth at the state tournament in Bakersfield and is now training and learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Positive chalk 01.jpg
Delilah Lemus, 10, and Jose Lemus, 13, pose with the encouraging chalk drawings they drew on the sidewalk near their home in the 1200 block of East Walnut Avenue in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Positive chalk 02.jpg
Jose Lemus, 13, and his sister Delilah Lemus, 10, drew encouraging chalk drawings on the sidewalk near their home in the 1200 block of East Walnut Avenue in Lompoc.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Coronavirus Public Health.jpg
A Santa Barbara County Public Health worker screens people for COVID-19 as they're coming in to the county's Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building on East Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria on Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Good Sam SMHS.jpg
A security guard patrols the entrance to the homeless shelter in the gym at Santa Maria High School on Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Supervisors budget 01.jpg
The Orcutt Branch Library, administered by the Santa Maria Library, is shown Monday. Santa Barbara County supervisors agreed to spend more than $600,000 to make up funding deficits at all nine county branch libraries. The Orcutt branch is closed during the pandemic.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Supervisors budget 02.jpg
Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino listens in the Santa Maria hearing room during a budget workshop Monday.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Supervisors budget 03.jpg
Santa Barbara County supervisors Peter Adam, left, and Steve Lavagnino listen to online speakers during a budget workshop Monday in a nearly empty chamber at the Joseph Centeno Administration Building in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
041320 Supervisors budget 04.jpg
The Vandenberg Village Branch Library, shown Monday morning, is among the nine branches the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors agreed to spend more than $600,000 of cannabis money on to make up funding deficits.
Len Wood, Staff
Los Alamos Cruise 041120
The 3rd Cruise Los Alamos makes its way through town Saturday evening.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Hagan and Katie of Los Alamos Roadhouse enjoy the Cruise Los Alamos event on Saturday evening.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Locals wave at cars participating in the third 'Cruise Los Alamos' event on Saturday evening.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Clancey Cooper of Los Alamos enjoys the town's third Saturday event.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
An SUV decorated in Easter eggs participates in the 'Cruise Los Alamos' town event held Saturday evening.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Locals participate in the 3rd Cruise Los Alamos town caravan last Saturday evening.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
An SUV sports a safety mask during the 'Cruise Los Alamos' parade on Saturday evening.
Randy De La Peña
Locals participate inn the 'Cruise Los Alamos' town wide event on Saturday evening.
Randy De La Peña
A motorcycle joins the "Cruise Los Alamos" caravan last Saturday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Neighbors wave to each other during the third 'Cruise Los Alamos' Saturday evening event.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
