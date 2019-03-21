A mile-long stretch of Philbric Road just east of Santa Maria will likely be closed for about two weeks due to a failed culvert.
The closure, which spans Betteravia and Stowell roads, impacts one of the access points to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill.
Kurt Klucker, Santa Barbara County road maintenance manager, said there was no definite estimate on reopening the road, but he expected it would be a couple weeks.
“There’s a lot of water right now,” he said. “We’re going to wait for some of that to subside and then we can dig that out and replace it.”
So far, the closure is not impacting access to the landfill, said Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
“I checked with the landfill staff and they’ve said it wasn’t causing any issues,” he said. “Most of the people who head down to there drive on East Main Street all the way to the entrance. Some people cut across the valley going [through Philbric Road], but we’ve not had any complaints."
Klucker said motorists looking to drive toward the landfill should use East Main Street or Stowell Road as alternative routes.