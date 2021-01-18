Portions of northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties are facing a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. public safety power shutoff at 8 a.m. Tuesday to prevent wildfires from being sparked by predicted powerful offshore winds.
Residents can expect to lose power for two hours in Tepusquet Canyon, on the west and south sides of Twitchell Reservoir and along Bull Canyon Road in Santa Barbara County, according to PG&E’s map of planned power shutoffs.
PG&E said an estimated 287 customers will be affected in those areas.
In San Luis Obispo County, two-hour shutoffs are planned north of Highway 166 on the east side of Highway 101, in Upper Los Berros Canyon and portions of Huasna Valley, affecting about 154 customers.
Although the power shutoffs are planned for 8 to 10 a.m., a PG&E spokesman said power lines will be inspected for damage before electric service is restored.
A community resource center at the First Christian Church, 1550 S. College Drive, will provide residents who lose power with blankets, snacks, water, handicapped-accessible restrooms and a washing station, WiFi and charging services for small medical and other devices but not vehicles, according to PG&E.
On Monday, both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties were dropped from a previously announced list of nine counties that could face power shutoffs Monday night and Tuesday.
But a few hours later, PG&E announced the shutoffs planned in both counties.
However, a PG&E spokesman warned that weather conditions can change rapidly and advised area customers to monitor conditions and make sure their contact information is updated on the utility company’s website.
The spokesman also said gusty high winds could still blow debris and vegetation into lines and cause power outages in areas not included for a planned shutdown.
PG&E customers were advised to update their contact information by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or calling toll-free 800-743-5000.