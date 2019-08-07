Pacific Gas and Electric Company has launched an online Safety Action Center to offer wildfire safety and preparedness advice to customers, their families and their communities.
A PG&E spokesman described the site as a “one-stop source” for individuals and families to prepare for potential disasters.
The site offers safety tips, how-to videos, preparedness activities, quizzes and small tasks to prepare not only families but also pets in the event of a wildfire or other emergency.
Visitors to the site can learn such things as how to open a garage door manually in case of an electrical power loss, how to map out and practice a family escape plan and 12 tips for creating a defensible space around their homes.
The site offers information on packing a pet emergency kit and a downloadable checklist for putting together a family emergency kit.
Customers can also update their contact information, sign up to be notified of new features on the site and pledge to help more vulnerable neighbors in emergencies.
To access the site, visit www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com.