Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is flying daily wildfire detection patrols across thousands of miles of its service area, including a route that extends from Solvang along the coastal mountains to Vacaville, a company spokesman said.
This marks the sixth year for the aerial patrols designed to assist the U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire and local fire agencies with early detection of smoke and flames to allow a quicker response, the spokesman said.
“Given the continued and growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, we are committed to further reduce wildfire risks and help keep our customers and the communities we serve safe,” said Sumeet Singh, PG&E vice president of the Community Wildfire Safety Program.
“Early detection with these patrols can give first responders the critical window of time to quickly contain wildfires,” Singh said.
Seven fixed-wing aircraft are flying daily routes from late afternoon until dusk, the time of day when wildfires are most likely to start.
The flights are scheduled to continue through Oct. 31 or later, depending upon conditions.
In 2018, PG&E patrols logged more than 5,200 flight hours and identified a total of 209 fires, 10 of which were first reports, the spokesman said.
The aerial patrols were launched in 2014 after the governor issued a drought emergency declaration, and the company has continued the patrols because of the scale of tree mortality and the significant increase of wildfire risk in California.