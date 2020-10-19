PG&E electrical improvements to cause traffic delays along Railroad Avenue

Electrical equipment replacements along a 4-mile corridor from Nipomo to Santa Maria are expected to cause traffic delays along North Railroad Avenue during the next two months, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The project, requested by the North American Electric Reliability Corp. to improve local transmission reliability, began on Monday along Highway 101 in Nipomo.

While work along Highway 101 should not cause any delays, traffic control measures will be in place along North Railroad Avenue beginning Oct. 28, when crews start the bulk of their work along the Mesa-Santa Maria circuit, PG&E spokesman Mark Mesesan said.

Work will begin near the north end of the Santa Maria Levee Trail and travel south along Railroad Avenue to near West Cook Street.

The updates are needed to ensure that PG&E's transmission system lines are in compliance with federal height requirements, according to Mesesan.

PG&E customers seeking more information can contact PG&E’s customer service hotline at 800-743-5000 or email electricreliability@pge.com.

