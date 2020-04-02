PG&E customers to see energy credit on bills

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. residential customers will receive the California Climate Credit on their bills during the April billing cycle, a company spokeswoman said.
The credit totals $62.91 for customers receiving both natural gas and electric service, $27.18 for natural gas-only customers and $35.73 for electric-only customers.
California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board.
The California Climate Credit is customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program, which is overseen by the California Public Utilities Commission.
The state’s investor-owned utilities and community choice aggregators administer the credits to customers.
The company spokesman said the credit is especially timely because many residential customers under stay-at-home orders may be using more energy than usual, which could increase their energy bills.
Laurie Giammona, PG&E senior vice president and chief customer officer, said the company realizes many customers face uncertainty and financial instability due to school and child care closures, job losses and other economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We want customers to be aware that the semiannual California Climate Credit will help reduce their energy costs this month,” she said, encouraging customers to take advantage of the company’s numerous tips, tools and programs to help lower energy use and bills.
