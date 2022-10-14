Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is conducting aerial patrols along transmission lines in Sisquoc and Santa Maria, as well as Nipomo and San Luis Obispo County areas to the north and east, as part of its efforts to reduce wildfire risk, a company spokeswoman said.
The helicopter patrols, part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees, started Thursday and are expected to continue until Oct. 31, although additional patrols may be needed in November, the spokeswoman said.
“Helicopter patrols allow our crews to identify hazard trees that could pose a safety risk, just one of the many ways PG&E is working to manage trees and other vegetation located near powerlines,” said Chris Long, vegetation program manager for the Los Padres Region, which includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.