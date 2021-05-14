The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has organized COVID-19 vaccine clinics at two North County schools in the coming weeks to jump-start vaccine opportunities for the newly eligible 12-15 age group, a public health spokeswoman said Friday.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available at Mary Buren Elementary in Guadalupe and Righetti High School in Santa Maria, according to public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
Appointments for students at Mary Buren will be available from 3 to 6:45 p.m. May 27 and 28, according to appointment data on state vaccine scheduler My Turn. The times and dates for the Righetti High School clinic are not currently listed on My Turn.
The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine in residents ages 12 to 15 this week. Vaccines were previously limited to residents ages 16 and up, and only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for residents under 18.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany individuals under 18 at their appointment.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also currently available for the next several weeks at a new large-scale vaccine site opening Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
While other large-scale sites in Santa Barbara and Lompoc are planned to close in the near future, the Public Health Department established a new Santa Maria site that will run through the end of July in response to low appointment availability in the area, according to county officials.
The current large-scale vaccination site in Santa Maria, located at Hancock College, will host its last clinic on Wednesday.
“There is more work to do, and the County Public Health Department will be here to support and provide vaccines to our residents as we move to end this pandemic over the coming months," Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.
Appointments at the Fairpark are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
To schedule a vaccine appointment via My Turn, visit myturn.ca.gov. Many vaccine locations also are accepting walk-ins, with no appointments necessary.
To view locations and times for mobile clinics in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday. In total, 34,365 cases have been confirmed and 74 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
As of Friday, 17 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 15 out of 11,551 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, seven out of 1,836 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died from the illness.
In Lompoc, 29 out of 3,816 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, three out of 1,039 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, none of the 1,296 total cases are active at this time.