Petition to remove Mission Santa Inés Junipero Serra statue nears 500 signatures

A petition calling for the removal of Solvang's Friar Junipero Serra statue located at the entrance of Mission Santa Inés is gaining traction in the community. As of Monday evening, 480 signatures had been gathered.

The circulating petition launched by Maurissa Vigil, 26, of Lompoc via Change.org five days ago joins both a regional and global trend to dismantle statues and monuments that have long honored historically racist figures.

Mission Santa Inés represents one of nine Spanish missions in California founded by Junipero Serra, there are 21 total, to serve as religious and military outposts to Spanish Catholics of the Franciscan Order between 1769 and 1823.

Vigil, who says she was initially contacted by a Santa Barbara County resident about the Solvang-based statue, found in her historical research a story of a man who spent the majority of his life kidnapping, enslaving and stripping away the culture of indigenous people.