Eric Peterson, who is retiring from his job as Santa Barbara County Fire Department chief after 31 years of service to county residents, was honored by the Board of Supervisors with a proclamation Tuesday “commending his superior record of dedicated and highly effective fire service and protection.”
Peterson was given two standing ovations by the crowd of county personnel and residents before and after he was presented with the resolution.
Addressing the board and staff, Peterson typically focused more on the crews he’s led than on himself.
“The women and men who work for our Fire Department are the best in the business,” he said. “They’re highly trained and well-equipped, and we have great relationships with other area agencies. These relationships will be critical in meeting future threats in a unified fashion.
“These last four years have been the busiest I can remember in my 31 years with this agency,” Peterson continued. “Our people have repeatedly overcome every challenge we’ve thrown at them, and I could not be more proud of our firefighters, my management team and our administrative support staff.
“We’ve been through a lot together. The catastrophes we have dealt with have at times have taken a personal toll on many of us, myself included, and I cannot imagine going through these trying events with a finer group of people than all of you.”
Peterson said he owed a huge debt to family, friends and retired firefighters “whose shoulders I’m standing on.”
“I’ve been extraordinarily lucky to work with people so dedicated to the public good, and I will always be deeply grateful for this opportunity to be your fire chief, he said. “Thank you very much.”
The proclamation notes Peterson has worked for the County Fire Department as a firefighter, engineer, captain, training battalion chief, operations battalion chief, fire marshal, deputy fire chief and fire chief as well as president of Firefighters Local 2046.
Growing up on West Camino Cielo helped Peterson develop his "unique and personal perspective on the threats facing Santa Barbara County front country," the proclamation said, adding he is a second-generation firefighter, following in the footsteps of his father, Rich Peterson, who was chief of both Santa Barbara city and county fire departments.
It also says “Peterson is a veteran of the Painted Cave, Zaca, Jesusita, Tea, Gap, Sherpa, Alamo, Rey, Whittier, Thomas and Holiday fires and led the department through the challenges of the Refugio oil spill and Montecito debris flow, providing exemplary leadership and compassion.”
The proclamation credits Peterson for technological and safety upgrades, increasing situational awareness and operational effectiveness by using software for defensible space inspections, mapping and resource tracking.
It also credits him with helping to develop the Santa Barbara County Operational Area Incident Management Team 3 and securing private grant funding for an incident management trailer.
In addition, the proclamation says Peterson “excelled in maintaining relationships and influence at the federal, state and local levels,” including serving on the board of directors for FIRESCOPE and the County Fire Chiefs Association and as a member of the Firefighters Alliance.