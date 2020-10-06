PETA appeals to Solvang City Council to ban horse-drawn carriages

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has submitted a formal appeal to the Solvang City Council on behalf of animal activist and longtime PETA supporter Hazel Mortensen of Solvang, who died on Sept. 26 at age 85.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Ryan Toussaint, PETA representative Melanie Johnson asked that Mortensen's memory be honored by banning the popular horse-drawn carriages and trolley rides in Solvang, which she said broke Mortensen's heart.

"Your council has heard from residents who don’t want their city to be associated with this cruelty as well as from tourists across the country who will spend their money elsewhere," Johnson wrote. "When I visited the Danish-style town last March, my heart sank when I saw horses forced to pull tourist-filled trollies for hours on end with no shade from the sun."

Mortensen, a frequent attendee at city council meetings, more recently contested renewing the Solvang Trolley & Carriage Company’s business license at the July 14 council meeting, explaining "that horses are not meant to work on blacktop and inhale car fumes for hours, especially during hot summer days."