Personal care services OK'd to reopen Friday in Santa Barbara County

Personal care services including tattoo parlors, nail salons, and massage services will be permitted to reopen as of Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Thursday.

The new health order permitting the openings is effective as of 8 a.m. Friday, and lasts until 5 p.m. on July 26, unless otherwise extended or rescinded.

The announcement comes just a week after the department decided to delay the reopening of personal care services due to increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county. Personal care services were permitted to reopen throughout the state as of June 19.