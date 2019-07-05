A person was injured after being ejected from a vehicle late Friday afternoon on Highway 1 near Jalama Road, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The incident occurred shortly before 4:50 p.m. The person ejected from the vehicle reportedly landed between both lanes of the highway, where first responders began administering aid. A CalSTAR helicopter was en route to the scene, as of 5 p.m.
It was not immediately clear who or what else was involved in the collision, which occurred in the southbound lane.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.