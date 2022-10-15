A weak cutoff low-pressure system, centered around 100 miles south of Santa Maria, will continue to produce convective clouds and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms over Ventura County into Saturday.
Overwise, much like last week, gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds and a persistent marine layer with overnight fog and drizzle clearing during the afternoon will continue throughout Santa Barbara County.
A few of the beaches may remainovercast throughout the day.
High temperatures this weekend will range from the high-50s to low-60s at the beaches, the mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the mid-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
Slightly warmer temperatures are forecast on Tuesday into Friday, with the inland valleys reaching the 80s and the inland valleys the 70s.
At this time, this weather pattern is expected to continue through next week as there are still no signs of the Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds or any rain.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/64 51/65 51/68 52/72 54/75 54/72 54/75 53/74
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/73 53/76 48/79 49/84 49/75 48/82 51/87 55/88
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/67 53/67 52/69 52/73 52/85 52/83 54/82 55/80
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 61 degrees through Friday.
Saturday’s 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level into Monday, becoming a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) on Tuesday through Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 2- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (230-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 16-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Monday.
This Date in Weather History (Oct. 8):
2016 - Since Friday night, orographic enhancement has produced much greater amounts of rain in the coastal hills than in other Central Coast locations. Dawn at the Walter Ranch in the hills above Cambria reported 1.80 inches or rain.
2020 - Lompoc hit 100 degrees yesterday, breaking the old record of 96° recorded on October 14, 1961. The high temp of 102° at the Santa Maria Airport bested the old record set in 1961. Cal Poly hit 102 degrees, breaking its record of 101 back in 1961.
The temperature in Los Osos dropped from 92 degrees at noon yesterday to 68 degrees in just one hour as the northwesterly (onshore) winds kicked in and brought cool and moist air from the Pacific to coastal regions.