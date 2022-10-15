A weak cutoff low-pressure system, centered around 100 miles south of Santa Maria, will continue to produce convective clouds and a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms over Ventura County into Saturday.

Overwise, much like last week, gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds and a persistent marine layer with overnight fog and drizzle clearing during the afternoon will continue throughout Santa Barbara County.

A few of the beaches may remainovercast throughout the day.  

