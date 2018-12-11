Santa Barbara County officials will allow community members to resume permitted burning Monday, as the region transitions from a high fire season to winter preparedness level.
Beginning Dec. 17, Santa Barbara County Fire will lift the ban on permit burning within State Responsibility Areas, which include state-and-privately owned forest areas, watershed and rangeland -- and Local Responsibility Areas, which include incorporated cities, farm lands and portions of the desert.
Burn sites and piles will be inspected by Santa Barbara County Fire officials for compliance before issuing any new permits, according to a County Fire spokesman, who added permits only will be issued for burn piles and not standing vegetation.
The Santa Barbara County Fire and Air Pollution Control District will work closely together to determine appropriate days, based on time of year and weather, for permit burning.
Burning during the winter season when the fuel moisture levels are high and temperatures are low is preferred. The ability of smoke that could mix with the atmosphere is critical to to monitor, as a high-pressure, stable condition is not recommended for burning due to the smoke's inability to easily dissipate, according to County Fire. Predicted high winds also can suspend burning.
Each day, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will announce on a recorded phone line whether permit burning is allowed for that day. To check for regular updates on permissive burn days, call 805-686-8177. Burning is never allowed on Sundays or holidays.
As a reminder, all permit holders are responsible for following permit rules and guidelines, and they could be held liable for any escaped burn that requires a fire department response. Noncompliance could result in a citation and/or full cost recovery.
Although the fire danger has decreased considerably on the Central Coast, according to officials, it is still possible to have wildfires during the winter months.
In an effort to prevent wildfires, county residents are encouraged to continue reducing flammable vegetation around their structures, property and roads. For more information about defensible space and vegetation removal, residents are encouraged to visit www.sbcfire.com and inform themselves about the Ready! Set! Go! Program.