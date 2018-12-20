Fifteen people have been displaced after a structure that had been converted into a duplex caught fire in a northwest Santa Maria neighborhood Thursday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Santa Maria Fire officials.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Santa Maria Fire, along with Santa Maria Police, responded to reports that a fire had broken out in a residence in the 300 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
Upon arrival, fire crews noted smoke was showing and that all occupants were safely out of the residence, which consisted of a single-family dwelling in the front with a two-story structure directly behind it.
Crews noted the gas main in the house had been compromised, according to emergency dispatch, and that three 5-gallon propane tanks found outside the structure were involved in the fire.
Crews quickly protected the structure's exterior and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
Santa Maria fire battalion chief Tony Clayburg confirmed that the propane tanks did not explode and were not the cause of the fire.
Damage occurred in the single-story home, which was burned by flames. The two-story residence directly behind the single-story home did not catch on fire but sustained heavy smoke damage, according to Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Mike Farmer.
A fire investigator will remain on scene throughout the evening to determine the cause of the fire, Farmer said.
Fire officials believe that a family of five was residing in the two-story structure and that 10 people were living in the single-story residence.
Red Cross officials were on scene Thursday making arrangements for those displaced by the fire.
