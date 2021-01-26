Former Santa Ynez Valley News editor and publisher Peg Johnson has died at the age of 84 after a long career in publishing, which spanned three decades.

Johnson is still considered the longest continuous owner of the Valley newspaper that then was acquired by former owners, Pulitzer Inc., in 2004.

According to granddaughter Kenda Hopkins of Grand Junction, Colorado, Johnson died on Dec. 30 in her resident state of Nevada.

She was a longtime resident of Las Vegas after relocating from Channel Islands Harbor, just south of Ventura, 15 years ago.

"She loved the desert, country music and international travel," Hopkins said. "So she moved to Las Vegas for the hot weather and to live close to an airport."

Hopkins said in retirement, her adventurous grandmother would each year take four to five cruises.

"That was her nursing home," she said. "It was hard to keep track of her. She was always go, go, go."

When the COVID-19 crisis hit, however, Johnson's travels were halted. Hopkins said the waiting was difficult for her grandmother, who had also just recently lost her companion German shepherd.

"She was supposed to travel to Asia in December last year," she added, "but because of COVID, that, of course, didn't happen."

In 1975, Johnson purchased the Santa Ynez Valley News, and in April 1997, named her daughter, La Cinda Johnson, publisher.

Just a year and a half later, Johnson resumed her role as publisher when her daughter died of cancer in December 1999.

Johnson, an avid horsewoman who owned and bred champion Arabian horses for over 25 years and even won an Arabian Horse World Championship title in Paris, also founded, edited and published the International Arabian Horse Journal in Denver.

Her article writing, ranch photography and horse show coverage reached around the world.

Family-owned papers have included publications in Grand Junction, Ouray, Telluride, Salida and Delta, Colorado, as well as the Santa Ynez Valley News.

