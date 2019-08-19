A 53-year-old man died Friday in Nipomo after being struck by a car while crossing the street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 6:15 p.m., 29-year-old Erick Sanchez, of Nipomo, turned left on Teftt Street, while facing a greenlight, and struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk, a CHP spokesman said.
The pedestrian, a Nipomo resident, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The collision is still under investigation, the spokesman said. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the CHP San Luis Obispo office at 805-594-8700.