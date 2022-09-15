A pedestrian who was struck and killed last weekend while trying to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as Amanda Figueroa, 30, from Santa Maria.
Figueroa was apparently trying to cross the northbound lanes of the freeway from east to west just south of West Tefft Street when she was struck by a 2010 Toyota Prius and killed Saturday evening, the CHP said.
The Prius was following another vehicle at about 70 mph in the inside lane when the vehicle in front suddenly swerved right, and the Prius driver saw Figueroa directly in front of him, according to the CHP report.
He swerved left to avoid her, but at the same time she ran toward the center median and was struck by the right front of the Prius.
She was declared dead at the scene.
The incident occurred just one day after a Caltrans worker from Santa Maria was struck by a vehicle and injured while working on Highway 101 farther south, the CHP said.
Jose PerezHernandez, 42, suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria after being struck about 1:30 p.m. just north of Highway 166.
The CHP said Alexander Ayala, 29, also of Santa Maria, was driving southbound on the highway in a 2006 GMC Sierra when for unknown reasons he allowed the truck to drift right onto the shoulder, where it sideswiped a Caltrans vehicle and then hit PerezHernandez.