A pedestrian who was struck and killed last weekend while trying to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as Amanda Figueroa, 30, from Santa Maria.

Figueroa was apparently trying to cross the northbound lanes of the freeway from east to west just south of West Tefft Street when she was struck by a 2010 Toyota Prius and killed Saturday evening, the CHP said.

The Prius was following another vehicle at about 70 mph in the inside lane when the vehicle in front suddenly swerved right, and the Prius driver saw Figueroa directly in front of him, according to the CHP report.

