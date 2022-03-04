At least one pedestrian sustained an injury after they were struck by a vehicle near Blosser and Stowell roads on Friday.
The collision was reported shortly before 3 p.m., according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
One Santa Maria Fire engine and a battalion commander; an American Medical Response ambulance; and Santa Maria Police units, responded to the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.
No further information was released Friday evening.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the SMPD Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.