A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night on Broadway in Santa Maria, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Broadway and El Camino Street just after 8 p.m. and arrived to find a man suffering from major injuries from being struck, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Traffic Bureau investigators determined the man had been walking on the sidewalk along Broadway, then crossed the street in an unmarked area at El Camino Street, where he was struck by a vehicle that was northbound on Broadway.