Nine women with Pedal the Pacific made a recent stop in Lompoc as part of a 1,700-mile cycling trek from Seattle to San Diego to spread awareness about the realities of sex trafficking. The young women stand in front of the Santa Maria gate at Vandenberg Space Force Base during their visit.
Ann McCarty, Rape Crisis Center executive director, proudly displays the trophy presented by Pedal the Pacific for the agency's ongoing sex-trafficking prevention efforts in northern Santa Barbra County. The center also received a $5,000 community grant, the only agency in California to be awarded.
Nine women pedaling the Pacific Coast to spread awareness about the realities of human sex trafficking made a recent stop in Lompoc as part of a 1,700-mile cycling trek from Seattle to San Diego.
Bikes are used as part of Pedal the Pacific's platform to raise awareness about sex trafficking, educate peers, fundraise for leading nonprofits, and develop leaders who believe that no voice is too small to make a difference.
"Our time with the team was nothing short of wonderful," said Ann McCarty, Rape Crisis Center executive director. "They each are articulate and passionate about combating sex trafficking and have engaged with countless people along their route on the way to San Diego."
Many of the riders selected each year to join the cause do so with little to no biking experience other than that which is gained as young children in their driveways, according to McCarty.
While in Lompoc, the 2023 Pedal the Pacific team — comprised of women between the ages of 18 and 23 — were honored with a Key to the City presented by Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne during an honorary reception and dinner held at the Lompoc Hilton Garden Inn in mid-July.
The riders also awarded the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center in Lompoc a $5,000 community grant for its ongoing sex-trafficking prevention efforts in northern Santa Barbra County.
"It was quite an honor to be chosen and we feel incredibly honored to be recognized for our efforts in prevention programming and direct services," said McCarty, noting that the center was the only agency in California to receive funding via the program, which launched this year. "They chose an agency in each of the three states they have traveled through."
McCarty and Associate Director Alison Wales accepted the award on behalf of the agency during the special event, which was attended by approximately 100 members of the community.
Those in attendance included members of the Santa Barbara County Women's Commission, Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard, Suzanne Levy, and Lompoc City Council members Jeremy Ball and Gilda Cordova.
State and regional officials in attendance were Congressman Salud Carbajal, California Senator Monique Limón, 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and Assemblymember Gregg Hart.
Hart addressed the riders and applauded their efforts and the importance of combatting human trafficking, McCarty said.
"[Hart] has been a voice for Santa Barbara County for some time and we count on him as an ally in helping us edge the needle further as we continue try and pass legislation that assists in ending trafficking and assisting those of us who do the work to support survivors," she said.
McCarty also acknowledged the Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women for their support in welcoming the Pedal the Pacific team, and noted that AAUW president Lucy Thoms-Harrington "was my right-hand person and took on the lion's share of organizing the event this year because I have been recuperating from surgery."
AAUW, which has done direct work in supporting anti-human trafficking efforts around the world, has outlined public policy priorities for 2023-25 that focus on social justice, including freedom from violence — with human trafficking being part of that policy, McCarty said.
Standout moments, according to McCarty, were the conversations had with the riders during their time in Lompoc, and "that each of them have leaned in fully to the experience and the vision of Pedal the Pacific."
"They get it," McCarty said. "This isn't just a summer joy ride exploring the coast, it's a meaningful experience meant to change lives, keep the conversation moving forward, so that ultimately change is made."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.