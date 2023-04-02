032923 Bright Star

Bright Star the musical is set to debut April 27 at the Marian Theatre and run through May 14. It will then run July 7-23 at the Solvang Festival Theater.

PCPA is set to debut Grammy and Tony-nominated musical Bright Star at the Marian Theatre Thursday, April 27, featuring scenes of toe-tapping bluegrass weaved into a storyline set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina during the mid-1940s. 

Bright Star runs at the Marian Theatre April 27 to May 14, and under the stars at Solvang Festival Theater from July 7-23.

The story, book and accompanying 13 original songs are written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, which derive from a true story turned folksong called Iron Mountain Baby.

