Paying it forward: Louis Meza donates plasma after seeing it aid his wife

"It got really lonely," Louis said of his time in isolation. "Sometimes I would just get in my car and drive for hours."

Throughout the process, finances have become a point of stress, as neither he nor Melissa have worked since mid-March, insurance and stimulus checks have yet to arrive and medical bills continue to pile up.

However, Louis said the community has kept their family afloat, with $33,000 raised through a GoFundMe created by their daughter-in-law and thousands of dollars more sent in checks directly to their house, Louis said.

"It's the only thing that's helping me to pay bills," Louis said.

One donation totaling $1,000 came from a regular customer at the Hitching Post in Casmalia, where Louis has been a chef and manager for the last 25 years.

"I called him immediately and told him, 'You didn't have to do this.' He said, 'I know, but I wanted to,'" Louis recalled.