'Paws to Read' to provide canine reading companions at Santa Maria Public Library

Love on a Leash will bring therapy dogs to the Santa Maria Public Library on Jan. 13 as part of its Paws to Read program, which aims to help children gain confidence by reading aloud to a furry friend.

The program is open to children ages 6 to 12 and runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Sign-ups begin Jan. 6 at the Youth Services desk, or by phone.

Volunteers with Love on a Leash, a San Diego-based nonprofit, bring trained therapy dogs to libraries, assisted living centers and schools to provide pet therapy services in communities across the country.

The library’s new hours, effective Sunday, are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Questions may be directed to the library’s youth services desk at 805-925-0994.

