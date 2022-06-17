A paving project underway on Highway 154 during overnight hours this week is expected to continue over the next two months, Caltrans District 5 announced.
Work will take place in various locations between Cold Spring Canyon Bridge and San Antonio Creek Bridge, where motorists will encounter traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.
Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, officials noted.
Over the next four weeks, contractors are expected to perform shoulder work and install rumble strips. Additionally, a high friction surface treatment will be applied to sections of curves on Highway 154 for a two- to three-week period beginning in July, the announcement stated.
The project is expected to be complete this summer, officials said.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $3.3 million project.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.