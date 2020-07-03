Paul Nelson pool to reopen by end of July with modifications, Santa Maria city officials say

Following community outcry against plans to keep the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center closed through 2021, the pool now is set to partially reopen to the public by the end of the month.

The pool, located at 600 S. McClelland St., will be available for lap swimming by reservation, as well as exercise and swimming classes, along with the possibility of a couple of "fun" classes, according to Santa Maria Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman.

However, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines restricting the number of people permitted in the pool at a time, the facility will not be open to the public for general recreational swimming, he said.

"The traditional recreation swim will most likely not be offered this summer," Smitherman said.

The pool was originally closed for renovations in January, with plans to reopen in April, but has remained shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.