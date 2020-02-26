Paul Nelson pool renovations underway and close to on-schedule, city staff say

Seven weeks into the renovation of the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center pool, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks staff say work crews are staying close to schedule on the project.
Renovation on the Olympic-size pool began Jan. 11, with plans to replace the plaster surface and parts of the deck, along with updating the pool to industry standards.
The project is being funded by $780,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The process of spraying the new plaster inside the pool and repairing the concrete deck is scheduled to begin late next week, according to Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman.
In the meantime, crews continue to score the surfaces of the emptied pool and work on drains in preparation for plastering.
Over the years, areas of plaster in the pool have been patched periodically to avoid long-term closures, with the last full resurfacing taking place in 1997.
Smitherman said the new plaster being used in the pool will be up to industry standards and allow for much more time between maintenance.
"It's going to have a much longer life than before. This update is going to allow us to start with a clean slate," Smitherman said.
The Department of Recreation and Parks staff meet each week with the contractor and project manager on a weekly basis to discuss the progress of the renovation, he added.
An estimated 75,000 people use the pool each year, and renovations were deemed necessary to meet the community's growing needs, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Those with yearly or monthly passes to the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center are permitted to swim at the YMCA at 3400 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria while renovations are underway.
Smitherman said with the progress they've made, he is hoping the pool will reopen on April 1, as scheduled.
"It looks like we’re pretty close to being on track," he said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.