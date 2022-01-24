Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will remain closed until at least early February due to staffing issues related to COVID-19, city officials said Monday.
The aquatic center, which hosts approximately 100 people per day for lap swimming, fitness classes and Santa Maria Swim Club use, closed last week on Jan. 19 and is expected to reopen on Feb. 2 after a period of 14 days, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
According to Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman, the city decided to close the pool after several maintenance, facilities and lifeguard staff members entered into quarantine due to either confirmed COVID-19 cases, exposure or general symptoms and were unable to come to work.
"It was determined that it was best to close the pool for a period of time," Smitherman said.
He added that he did not know the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff since those quarantining are spread between various departments.
This marks the second closure of the pool since the beginning of the pandemic, after high case loads and exposure among lifeguard staff closed the pool for two weeks in early 2021.
The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.