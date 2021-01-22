The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will reopen for lap swim reservations on Monday after a three-week closure due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 among lifeguard staff.

On Dec. 30, Recreation and Parks officials announced the pool would close for at least two weeks after at least six lifeguards tested positive for the virus. The closure was extended for a third week as a precaution after further cases were confirmed.

According to Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman, no further cases have been confirmed, and the pool is currently being prepared for next week's reopening.

"We have turned on the heaters and are just making sure everything is up and running until then," he said. "We had a video meeting with all aquatics staff this morning and retrained on all the procedures they are required to follow."

Paul Nelson typically hosts approximately 100 people per day for lap swimming, fitness classes and Santa Maria Swim Club use, Smitherman said.

Lap swim reservations for the week of Jan. 25 to 29 are currently available at www.signupgenius.com/go/pnaclapswim for residents ages 16 and older.

New reservations are offered each week, with hourlong slots available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for $5 each.

Pool users also are required to attest beforehand that they have had no exposure to COVID-19, as well as sign a waiver recognizing the potential for COVID-19 transmission.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2263.

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St.