Paul Nelson Aquatic Center to close for 2 weeks after COVID-19 cases confirmed among lifeguards

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria will be closed for two weeks or more after at least six lifeguards were determined to either be COVID-19 positive or were exposed to the virus.

The closure of the center, which hosts approximately 100 people per day for lap swimming, fitness classes and Santa Maria Swim Club use, took effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday in accordance with city and county health plans, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Lifesaving measures by lifeguards, if needed, could lead to transmission of the illness, Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said.

According to Smitherman, approximately 20% of the pool's 30 total lifeguards now are quarantining.

"Spreading the virus to [or] from our patrons is a risk we must avoid,” Smitherman said. “We need our community and staff to be safe. We thank them for their understanding and cooperation as we navigate the impacts of this pandemic.”

Smitherman clarified that all lifeguards follow COVID-19 safety protocols while at work, and most who tested positive believe they contracted the virus through close interactions with family or friends.

While the pool was open Wednesday, all exposed and positive lifeguards were quarantined at home, he said.

On Jan. 14, city staff will reevaluate the closure and determine whether it is safe to reopen, according to van de Kamp.

While the aquatic center underwent a major renovation that concluded in early 2020, it did not reopen until July due to COVID-19 restrictions. Patrons have been required to register online for exercise classes and lap swimming before use.