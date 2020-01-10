Paul Nelson Aquatic Center to be closed until April 1 for renovations

A project to renovate the pool at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will close the city-owned facility for several months starting Saturday.

Renovations to the pool are scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon and the center will be closed until April 1.

Patrons of the aquatic center with monthly and yearly passes will be allowed to swim at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA at 3400 Skyway Drive.

With an estimated 75,000 people using the aquatic center every year, a renovation is needed to continue meeting the growing needs of the community, a Santa Maria city spokesman said.

To avoid long-term closures, the Olympic-size pool has been patched several times over the years. A full resurfacing has not occurred since the last major renovation in 1997.

Crews will reconstruct the plaster surface of the pool, update the pool to industry standards and replace parts of the pool deck.

Last year, the City Council directed $779,055 of Community Development Block Grant funds towards the project.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

