Improvements to the pool chemical operating systems at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria will force the closure of the facility for two months starting on April 3.
Planned upgrades to the pump room and other systems will include the addition of modern equipment that will lead to increased energy efficiency leading to projected cost savings for the facility.
The upgrades will also lead to more efficient overall pool operations, according to a dity press release.
Lap swim sessions for residents 16 and older will be provided at Allan Hancock College while the Paul Nelson pool is closed. Space is limited for these classes, but reservations can still be made online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center will still be open and operating during the closure of the adjoining pool deck and aquatic center.
Any questions about the closure, or about aquatics related events or classes should be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213