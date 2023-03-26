Improvements to the pool chemical operating systems at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria will force the closure of the facility for two months starting on April 3. 

Planned upgrades to the pump room and other systems will include the addition of modern equipment that will lead to increased energy efficiency leading to projected cost savings for the facility.

The upgrades will also lead to more efficient overall pool operations, according to a dity press release. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0