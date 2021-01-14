Paul Nelson Aquatic Center remains closed amid more lifeguard COVID-19 cases

Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will remain closed for at least another week after additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed among lifeguard staff in an ongoing outbreak, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks officials said Thursday.

The pool first closed on Dec. 30 after at least six lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19, with city staff deciding to re-evaluate the situation after two weeks, Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said.

However, at least one more lifeguard has tested positive in that two-week period as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the community, prompting staff to keep the pool closed to limit any potential exposure.

"We have staff that are still testing positive and being exposed," said Smitherman, adding that all cases have been traced back to family and friends and not spread at work. "We are going to re-evaluate in another week, but it’s a safe bet with how cases are rising that it could be closer to the end of the month."