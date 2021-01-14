You are the owner of this article.
Paul Nelson Aquatic Center remains closed amid more lifeguard COVID-19 cases
Paul Nelson Aquatic Center remains closed amid more lifeguard COVID-19 cases

Pool first closed in Dec after at least six lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19. At least one more lifeguard has since tested positive.

An on-duty lifeguard sits on the stand during adult lap swim at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center on Dec. 30, prior to the center's closure due to COVID-19 cases.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will remain closed for at least another week after additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed among lifeguard staff in an ongoing outbreak, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks officials said Thursday.

The pool first closed on Dec. 30 after at least six lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19, with city staff deciding to re-evaluate the situation after two weeks, Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said. 

However, at least one more lifeguard has tested positive in that two-week period as COVID-19 cases surge throughout the community, prompting staff to keep the pool closed to limit any potential exposure.

"We have staff that are still testing positive and being exposed," said Smitherman, adding that all cases have been traced back to family and friends and not spread at work. "We are going to re-evaluate in another week, but it’s a safe bet with how cases are rising that it could be closer to the end of the month."

Lifeguards are more at risk of acquiring COVID-19 than other recreation staff due to the lifesaving measures they might need to perform in an emergency, he said. They also alternate shifts at local high school pools along with the pool at the aquatic center.  

"They're putting themselves in harm’s way by just doing their jobs," Smitherman said.

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St. 

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2263.

Series: Recent Santa Maria City Council coverage

Read this collection of stories on Santa Maria City Council from the past year. Read all of our coverage of local government in the Santa Maria Valley on SantaMariaTimes.com.

