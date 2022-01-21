The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a Jan. 29 presentation for residents age 55 and older demonstrating how to utilize the online skills learning database GetSetUp.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Library Learning Center at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Attendees will learn how to use the online platform, which offers live classes on a variety of topics including technology skills, cooking, history and more, all while connecting with others.
The GetSetUp database is being made available to all California public libraries as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to aid in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Space for the free presentation is limited, and patrons must register beforehand either online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.