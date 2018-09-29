Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and The Patch will host the Patch Me If You Can 5K at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at Los Flores Ranch Park, 6271 Dominion Road.

The race is open to all ages. There will be two courses offered: a beginner's/intermediate course, as well as an advanced trail run. 

Registration costs $17 per person and guarantees free parking, a T-shirt and free access to the corn maze. To register, visit www.thepatchsantamaria.com.

The Patch, a student-run pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch Park, is a partnership between the Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms that provides agricultural education programs to more than 60 high school students.

For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

