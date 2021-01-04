Passenger injured after truck crashes into residence on Syracuse Way

A passenger was injured Saturday after a driver lost control of a truck and crashed it into a residence on Syracuse Way in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria Fire dispatchers received a report of the incident in the 1500 block of Syracuse Way shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jim Clayton.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a red pickup truck that had crashed through the wall of a house.

The male driver told firefighters that he mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal, believing it was the brake, and accelerated backward into the house before stopping, according to Clayton.

The female passenger, who is in her 50s, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

At least one person was inside the residence at the time of the crash, although they were in a separate room, according to Clayton.

Additionally, a Santa Maria truck, battalion chief, police unit and urban search and rescue unit responded to the scene.

The urban search and rescue unit patched the truck-sized hole on the side of the house with a temporary structure until it can be inspected by contractors and city officials, according to Clayton.

Building materials are carried by the unit, whose members are trained to quickly erect such structures to protect parts of homes that are in imminent danger of collapse, Clayton added.

Santa Maria Fire officials thanked the Red Cross, which provided a temporary hotel room to the residence's family.

