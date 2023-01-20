Paso Robles' Mid-State Fair to flaunt Las Vegas theme this summer.

The California Mid-State Fair has chosen a new theme for 2023, featuring the tagline “Shake, Rattle & Roll!!”
The annual theme will be featured throughout the coming Mid-State Fair, appearing in exhibits, demonstrations, printed materials, billboards and on the fair’s website.
Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “We are so excited to incorporate the glitz and glamor of vintage Las Vegas into the 2023 Fair! We can’t wait to host the 77th annual fair...full of games, rides, concerts, animals and food!"