Dozens of runners participated in the Guadalupe Color Fusion Run and Walk at Jack O’Connell Park last weekend.
The event, sponsored by the Guadalupe Recreation and Parks Department, covered 5 kilometers around the park Saturday morning. There were about 50 participants.
The color walk/run featured a designated 1-mile walk/run course where three laps equated to 5 kilometers. The beginning of the race started with all participants throwing colored powder in the air and throughout the race participants were doused with colored powder at various color stations.
The event packet Included a Guadalupe Color Run shirt, a choice of water or sports drink, a snack, an individual color packet for the celebratory commencement throw.
The registration fee was $20 per participant and children 12 and under were able to participate for free if they were accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Community members celebrate health with color run in Guadalupe Saturday | Photos