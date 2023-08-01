Dozens of runners participated in the Guadalupe Color Fusion Run and Walk at Jack O’Connell Park last weekend.

The event, sponsored by the Guadalupe Recreation and Parks Department, covered 5 kilometers around the park Saturday morning. There were about 50 participants.

The color walk/run featured a designated 1-mile walk/run course where three laps equated to 5 kilometers. The beginning of the race started with all participants throwing colored powder in the air and throughout the race participants were doused with colored powder at various color stations.

