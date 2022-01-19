The Santa Maria City Council received an updated list of 16 potential uses for the city's $37.2 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds on Tuesday, including infrastructure and parks projects as well as broadband expansion, homelessness and license plate reader programs.
In May 2021, the council directed staff to identify uses for the one-time COVID-19 relief funds based on three priorities: reimbursing spending or lost revenue specifically related to COVID-19 response; investing in projects that increase ongoing revenues or reduce ongoing costs; and strengthening the city's financial position to prepare for future fiscal emergencies.
"The project planning has been scrupulously undertaken by staff to ensure alignment with council direction, as well as the many rules and, frankly, many restrictions that are imposed by the U.S. Treasury," said Assistant City Manager Andrew Hackleman. "The project list should really be considered a living document; it's a draft that will be updated on a regular basis."
One of the restrictions is a short time frame, as the federal government requires that the funds be spent by the end of 2024. Considering the number of projects in the city's queue, however, Mayor Alice Patino said the requirement "won't be a problem."
The majority of the proposed projects still require either further planning or final approval from the federal government to ensure they comply with ARPA guidelines and can move forward.
Parks and infrastructure
The proposal with the largest price tag is $6.2 million in HVAC refurbishment and replacement projects in city facilities and schools, nursing homes and high-risk work sites to increase air flow.
Parks-focused proposals include $3.9 million for sports field lighting — expected to increase local sports field access by 30% — as well as $1.6 million to fund eight accessible playground projects; $1.3 million to construct three small "pocket parks;" $400,000 for five hard courts in local parks; and $900,000 for heavy rehabilitation of Recreation and Parks parking lots.
Officials also hope to utilize the funds for the city's sports complex project along South Depot Street, which recently netted a $6.1 million state grant. However, the city first needs to complete an appraisal for the 19 acres of land owned by the Acquistapace family that they plan to purchase for the complex.
"That’s kind of the elephant in the room, how much the land will end up costing," Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada told the council. "Until we do that land appraisal, we really don't know."
Officials are also eyeing updates to the city's wastewater treatment plant as well as the Knudsen Sewer Line and Stowell Water Line.
Broadband access
Another eligible use is the expansion of broadband in Santa Maria, an effort already underway in partnership with the Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast as well as the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.
"I’m really excited [about] the fiber optics that we’re gonna be doing; I just think that is so necessary," Patino said. "Especially during COVID times, when we found out a lot of these kids couldn't even get on their laptops that they were given from school in order to stay in coordination with their education."
Jeff Marecic, the city's chief information officer, said the consortium's plan involves building a fiber optic highway extending from south San Luis Obispo County through Santa Maria and along highways 101 and 1 to neighboring cities.
"Our specific request during the strategic planning process is … to not only look at accessibility, which we tend to have in Santa Maria, but also offer ways that we can drive down the cost to homes as well. It’s a long-term project," Marecic said.
Homelessness and public safety projects
City staff also proposed putting funds toward a $300,000 homelessness and quality of life project that involves cleaning up unsafe encampments and connecting the unhoused residents living there to the appropriate services.
One ongoing project targeted for ARPA funds is the city's license plate reader program, used to assist in identifying vehicles involved in shootings or hit-and-run incidents. Staff hope to be reimbursed for the initial implementation of the program and its 31 current cameras, as well as purchase around 100 additional cameras in the future.
Reimbursements and program costs for the next five years are estimated to total between $930,000 and $1.3 million, according to staff.
The City Manager's Office and department heads will continue to provide the City Council with updates about usage of ARPA funds as projects move forward.