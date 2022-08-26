More than 3,000 parents and students visited Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Santa Maria high school campuses for Back-to-School Night on Thursday. 

Delta High School will host its own Back-to-School Night on Sept. 1. 

Family members were able to experience their student's schedule and interact with staff and administrators, according to a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman. Teachers also met with attendees to explain course expectations and academic progress. 

