More than 3,000 parents and students visited Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Santa Maria high school campuses for Back-to-School Night on Thursday.
Delta High School will host its own Back-to-School Night on Sept. 1.
Family members were able to experience their student's schedule and interact with staff and administrators, according to a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman. Teachers also met with attendees to explain course expectations and academic progress.
"My mom comes to open house every year so that she can learn more about my classes and get to know my teachers," said Pioneer Valley senior Makayla Gonzales. "Both of us always look forward to spending this time together."
Righetti sophomore Riley Loose agreed, "I think it's good to have Mom here to experience what I go through in a day."
Dale Hiramatsu, who has a freshman at Righetti, said Thursday's visit was the first opportunity to visit his daughter's new school.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
"I'm here to check out the campus, meet Mary's teachers and get a sense of the atmosphere," he said.
Information also was presented to attendees about the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program through which all enrolled students are eligible for a free breakfast and lunch every school day.
"Back-to-School Night is always a fun opportunity for parents to tour our campus and meet each of their students' teachers and tonight was no exception," said Pioneer Valley Principal Shanda Herrera. "We had counselors available to answer questions, and PVHS made free COVID take-home kits available for our families."
School board member Dominick Palera, who greeted parents, students and staff at all three high schools, said the events provided "very engaging experiences for all."