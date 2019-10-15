A week after nearly 100 people marched to protest changes to sports fields at Simas Park and Minami Center, nearly 40 people packed a classroom at the Westgate Neighborhood Building on Monday to share concerns about field space for softball and baseball.
The meeting, hosted by Santa Maria Recreation and Parks to discuss field availability, equipment storage, playing conditions and other issues, drew softball moms, board members, youth baseball coaches and parents, who directed their questions to Parks and Rec supervisors Gabe Velasco and Ryan Heath.
The Recreation and Parks Department is in the process of converting a softball field near the Minami Center and a Little League baseball diamond at Simas Park to all-grass surfaces for multiple sports.
“I’m not here to pit a sport against a sport because sports are so vital to our youth in terms of promoting a family unit and creating leadership, teamwork and friendly, competitive greatness,” longtime baseball coach Eddie Navarro said. "We need the sports."
Nearly 100 young baseball and softball players, along with parents, coaches and youth league organizers, marched in front of the Recreation and Parks Department building in Santa Maria on Monday, protesting the changes to the area fields.
Navarro did highlight the importance of having dirt infields so teams can practice sliding, for example.
"I want to make sure we have the dirt fields. We all need it," he said.
The changes have sparked the larger discussion about field availability, allocation and the reservation process that continued during Monday's meeting.
Mayor Alice Patino and Councilwoman Gloria Soto also were in attendance.
The Recreation and Parks Department operates 18 athletic fields, including 11 ballfields, yet community members on Monday shared the belief youth athletes need more fields for softball and baseball.
Crystal Lopez, who has served on the Santa Maria girls softball board for three years, said she wanted answers not just for herself but for the young girls who swing a bat in Santa Maria.
She said teams have been double-booked for the same field, which has resulted in practices ending prematurely.
Lopez added the softball program is losing potential revenue because the organization can't secure certain tournaments due to field space.
“We’ve lost two tournaments which is at least $6,000 for us. Now we have got to pay the city $2,500 to use a field we get limited access to,” Lopez said of the changes. “We have no way to recoup our costs. Instead of four fields, we have split locations.”
Heath said the city has explored different grants to pay for more fields.
"It's not said and done, it's just finding the grant we can apply for, the right one that fights for the need of the community," he said. "There's a lot of intangibles that go into the process."
Other parents shared how their softball teams had to practice at Rice Park but stated how difficult it is to practice on turf and not actual grass.
“My daughter was practicing at Rice where there’s no field and practicing next to a picnic table and barbecue pit next to soccer players. You’re giving us two good fields now, but that’s not enough," said softball mom Crystal Harbour.
Harbour also talked about the impact of limited field usage, including late games that result.
“I have a daughter who is 12 years old where a game started at 9:30 at night. And it was over almost at 11:30 p.m,” Harbour said. “It’s not enough. Hagerman (sports complex) is at capacity. It’s always overbooked, double-booked; we can’t even have tournaments there.”
Softball dad Johnny Martinez drove from Nipomo to attend Monday's meeting, as he's raising a teenage daughter who plays club softball in Santa Maria.
“When I grew up, I played baseball my whole life and had access to everything. But having a daughter, we have got to fight for everything,” Martinez said. “And everyone here is fighting for the same thing.”