This year marks the post-pandemic return of Santa Maria's annual Parade of Lights, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:20 p.m. 

The Parade will only be cancelled in the event of heavy rain ... there is no rain date. Participants and viewers enjoy being part of the Joy of Giving ... the annual theme for this holiday kick-off.  There is no charge to participate in the parade and application is simple through the Parade of Lights website: www.smparadeoflights.org .

The Parade is organized by the Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo. Organizers are accepting applications until Nov. 11 and will notify participants of their place in the parade by Nov. 18. The parade is limited to 103 entries in order to keep it down to two hours in length.

