This year marks the post-pandemic return of Santa Maria's annual Parade of Lights, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:20 p.m.
The Parade will only be cancelled in the event of heavy rain ... there is no rain date. Participants and viewers enjoy being part of the Joy of Giving ... the annual theme for this holiday kick-off. There is no charge to participate in the parade and application is simple through the Parade of Lights website: www.smparadeoflights.org .
The Parade is organized by the Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo. Organizers are accepting applications until Nov. 11 and will notify participants of their place in the parade by Nov. 18. The parade is limited to 103 entries in order to keep it down to two hours in length.
Each year there are a number of entries on the waiting list. The criteria used for selecting participants is based upon several factors including: timeliness of when the application is received, completeness of the application (it is strongly suggested to include a well thought out script for the announcers to read along the parade route in the application), and for returning participants, the quality of prior year's entries including use of lights, enthusiasm, creativity, etc.
Cash prizes totaling $4,500 are awarded to first and second place award winners in each of seven categories along with an overall sweepstakes award. Viewers and participants are asked to bring canned goods to the parade for collection at the event to benefit the Salvation Army.