Pioneer Valley High School’s Industrial Technology students recently attended the bi-annual National Hot Rod Association (NHRA’s) Youth Education Services Day at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

The Panthers joined more than 5,000 area students for the NHRA outreach effort that highlights career opportunities in the transportation industry. The event featured numerous industry professionals, activities, information, and swag.

Students were also able to watch the races and walk through the pits where the crews were working on the cars. Small Gas Engines and Woodworking students were excited to see cars that exceed 10,000 horsepower run the track.

