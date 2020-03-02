Panel discussion to focus on Santa Ynez Valley land-use planning, climate change impacts

The Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County will host a panel discussion Thursday, March 5, on Santa Ynez Valley land use planning and the expected impacts of climate change.
The event will take place at St. Mark's In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., with the panel discussion scheduled to begin at 7.
Participants will include Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark A. Hartwig; Santa Barbara County Fire Marshal Rob Hazard; Bill Buelow, a groundwater program manager with the Santa Ynez River Conservation District; Jeff Newton, of Coastal Care Vineyard Associates; Anna Olsen, executive director of the Cachuma Resource Conservation District; and moderator Garrett Wong, a climate program manager with Santa Barbara County.
You have free articles remaining.
Following their presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session.
The event is being co-hosted by WE Watch, a Santa Ynez Valley-based environmental group.
The Citizens Planning Association is a nonprofit grassroots organization that focuses on countywide land use issues.
For more information, contact Yeselle, the Citizens Planning Association’s program coordinator, at 805-733-3462 or at citizensplanningsb@gmail.com.